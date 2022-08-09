Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings football loses Whyrick, managing emotions of postseason ineligibility
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in December, Hastings High learned its enrollment numbers bumped them up to Class A in football competition. School leadership, in collaboration with the program, opted to stay in Class B despite knowing the consequences would be postseason ineligibility. The Tigers went 2-7 last year and...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football tabbed 8th in GPAC, Franzen optimistic for season
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2022 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. This is the second year that all GPAC schools will compete in football with the addition of Mount Marty last season.
KSNB Local4
Clements introduced as Hastings College AD, maintains commitment to GPAC
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College officially introduced Chris Clements as its new Athletic Director Wednesday, as the former Broncos women’s soccer coach returns to the school in a new capacity. “The long-term goal is to help lead and help instill a desire and a culture of winning,” Clements...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College announces 33rd Hall of Fame class
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Eight individuals and two teams are among the 33rd class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame during a reception and banquet held in conjunction with Hastings College Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Athletic Hall of Fame induction begins with a social...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball picked 9th in GPAC preseason poll
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes. Midland, was picked second in the poll with 111 points and...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw football reloading to defend Class D2 State Championship
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Last season, Kenesaw football put together a perfect 13-0 campaign in Class D2 to win its first State championship in program history. At the beginning of fall camp this year, perfection is the expected standard. “Practice doesn’t make perfect,” one Kenesaw assistant coach said during Wednesday’s...
KSNB Local4
Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
KSNB Local4
Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Teen Mental Health Struggles. Local4 News at 6. Grand Island firefighter recovering from motorcycle crash.
KSNB Local4
Staying healthy while kicking off a new school year
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived in Kearney on Tuesday. This coincides with the 37th annual Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Reunion. Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School new principal
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
KSNB Local4
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in...
KSNB Local4
Teen Mental Health Struggles
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
KSNB Local4
Locked into the 90s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
KSNB Local4
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
KSNB Local4
Study shows majority of teens struggle mentally going back to school
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first day of school is quickly approaching and as parents worry about their kids having supplies, they should also be thinking about their state of mind. A study from Telosity shows more than 50 percent of teens are concerned about attending school in person, with...
KSNB Local4
GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event
Are you ready for the new school year? Well the Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list. A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney.
KSNB Local4
The Wall that Heals providing opportunity of closure for area Vietnam veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - When you think of soldiers returning home from war, thoughts of American flags, welcome home signs, and a sense of patriotism usually come to mind. But that wasn’t the case for those who served in the Vietnam war. Now, decades later The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives, and for those who never received the welcome home they deserved.
KSNB Local4
‘The Wall That Heals’ arrives in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man died when the grain truck he was driving collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The victim was driving a fully loaded grain truck. The truck driver was 29-years-old.
