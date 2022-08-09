Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
utrockets.com
Toledo Women’s Soccer: 2022 Season Preview
TOLEDO, Ohio - A veteran group of Rockets will step out onto Paul Hotmer Field this August with hopes of bringing the Mid-American Conference Women's Soccer title back to the Glass City. Toledo will open its season on the road at Dayton (Aug. 18) and Illinois (Aug. 21), before returning home on Aug. 25 to host Purdue Fort Wayne.
utrockets.com
Women’s Tennis Releases 2022-23 Schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team will start the new season looking to maintain the momentum from last spring when the Rockets made it to the finals of the Mid-American Conference Championship. The 2022-23 schedule will feature two home tournaments in the fall and nine home matches in the spring.
Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]
It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.
Defiance, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Defiance. The Van Wert football team will have a game with Defiance Senior High School on August 11, 2022, 07:00:00. The Swanton High School football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
WTOL-TV
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
nbc24.com
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
WTOL-TV
Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days
TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
13abc.com
13abc Photos of the Week - August 12
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!
TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
Wheelin On The Rocks is Jeep Fest Ready
TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of Jeep Fest 2022 is only a few days away and Toledo has been buzzing with excitement for weeks. City officials said fest attendees are expected to drive up the economy with about $5 million in revenue based on the attendance goal of 70,000 from all 50 states this year.
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
