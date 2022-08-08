Read full article on original website
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Cortland’s Clinton Avenue project nearing completion
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several roads in Cortland are being repaired. One project that’s set to end in the next few months is Clinton Avenue. Bob Haight at the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce says progress is visible. For shops along the way, Haight says it’s been business...
Relationship between IPD and City Hall can be fixed, says Ithaca PBA leader
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The relationship between the Ithaca Police Department and City Hall is still fractured, but the president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association tells us it’s not irreparable. Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Tom Condzella told WHCU’s Joe Salzone he’s open to talking with city...
Ithaca green-lights repairs at wastewater facility
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in the Town of Ithaca are working on the sewer system. Improvements are planned at the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials say a boiler needs to be replaced right away. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says more repairs are to come. It’ll cost...
Harmful algal blooms reported
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Harmful algal blooms reported in Tompkins County. The Health Department issuing the alert today that blooms have been reported in the county portion of Cayuga Lake and are being monitored. The toxic cyanobacteria can be harmful to people as well as animals. In some cases, it can be fatal for animals. Do not ingest or come into contact with water if it appears cloudy, discolored, or has an unpleasant odor.
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
