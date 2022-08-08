ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Harmful algal blooms reported in Tompkins County. The Health Department issuing the alert today that blooms have been reported in the county portion of Cayuga Lake and are being monitored. The toxic cyanobacteria can be harmful to people as well as animals. In some cases, it can be fatal for animals. Do not ingest or come into contact with water if it appears cloudy, discolored, or has an unpleasant odor.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO