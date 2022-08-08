Read full article on original website
Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities
A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
