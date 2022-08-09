Feds award $960K in response to 2020 wildfires

In a continued push to assist in the clean-up and recovery efforts taking place after wildfires that occurred in August 2020 in Northern California, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday an incremental award of $961,059 to further support residents, including those in Yuba County.

Specifically, the federal department is using the money to “support continued disaster-relief employment and employment and training services” in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires.