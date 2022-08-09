ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Feds award $960K in response to 2020 wildfires

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

In a continued push to assist in the clean-up and recovery efforts taking place after wildfires that occurred in August 2020 in Northern California, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday an incremental award of $961,059 to further support residents, including those in Yuba County.

Specifically, the federal department is using the money to “support continued disaster-relief employment and employment and training services” in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Yuba County, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Disaster#U S Department Of Labor#Clean Up#The Clean
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
125
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy