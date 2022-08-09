Read full article on original website
Our town Mt. Zion state park
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Sitting on 150 acres, right in the middle of town, sits Spitler Woods State Park. “Just to have something out there that is untouched more or less and will stay that way is very important,” Vern Ford, Site Superintendent, said. It’s more than just any old park. It’s a nature […]
WAND TV
Springfield Memorial Foundation awards over $755,000 to health-related projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. “It’s a record-breaking total for the foundation’s grant program,” said Melissa Hansen Schmadeke, executive director of the Springfield Memorial Foundation. Awards...
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
WAND TV
IEPA takes next step in Taylorville Kroger cleanup
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois EPA told WAND News the agency has approved a licensed asbestos project design consultant for the Taylorville Kroger asbestos clean-up. It comes after the grocery store was sealed by IEPA over issues with the company conducting asbestos removal. Now, the licensed design consultant will collect...
WAND TV
Irish Fest at Allerton Park this Friday
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of Celtic-style bands will take the stage at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello Friday, Aug. 12 during Irish Fest. Decatur-based group, Broken Brogue will open the show at 6 p.m. The name of the band, Broken Brogue, is a reference to guitarist...
WAND TV
Kick-off for the Illinois State Fair has begun
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - "Riding the rides, and amble adventures. Now everybody let's cut!" said Pritzker. Its official, the Illinois State Fair is here. Crowds swarmed the fair grounds, ready to experience their fair favorites. "My favorite part is all the rides because you can like go on so many...
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
wmay.com
Citing Low Attendance. Legacy Of Giving Festival Suspends Donations To Charities For Now
A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any donations to them for now. The Legacy of Giving Music Festival was held in June in downtown Springfield. Non-profit organizations provide volunteer labor for the festival, in exchange for receiving donations that in the past have ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. But now, festival organizers have notified the charities that a sharp dropoff in attendance this year has left them unable to make any donations, but that they are looking into other events to make up for it.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Herald & Review
Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year
DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels. The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.
WAND TV
Wyndham refiles zoning request for developer to convert hotel
The owners of the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield have again filed a zoning request with the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission. The property owners are asking the commission to reconsider a proposal by developers with Good Home Company, to convert the hotel into apartments. The new request includes plans...
WAND TV
Boil order issued for Long Creek Township
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND)- A boil order has been issued for the Long Creek Township. Township officials say nearly 3,000 customers will be affected under the boil order, and are unclear as to when the the order will be lifted. Officials suggest the safest route is to drink bottled water...
WAND TV
New art exhibit focused on Lincoln in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The new, free exhibit is located at the UIS Visual Art Gallery, the Springfield Art Association and The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. The three locations share 38 works of art. Mediums include sculptures, paintings, photography, virtual reality, and more. The work was created by 20 Illinois artists...
