Tribute concert, rock painting, picnic, vaccine clinic, ukulele lessons and more happening this week in Fall River

Read full article on original website
Related
WPRI
Eye on RI: celebrate local artists
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. The Looff- The Looff is a summer arts festival set along the beautiful East Providence waterfront. The Looff showcases all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and much more. Mount...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
Attention Cat Lovers: The Cutest Event is Coming to Zeiterion Theatre 9/18
Let’s be real, if you are a cat lover (like me), then your social media feed is most likely comprised of cute kittens acting strangely, being silly, or simply just being cats, and each video is more entertaining than the next. What if I told you there is a...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
RELATED PEOPLE
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
There’s a Gas Station in New Bedford That Sells Nostalgic School Chicken Sandwiches
I've found the holy grail of chicken sandwiches and it's just a hop-skip-jump away in New Bedford. Excuse me for a few moments while I devour the rest of this tasty sandwich before confessing my undying love for school cafeteria food. As a kid, I was always a fan of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to local waters for a boat fire with one aboard
A boat was damaged by fire Friday after multiple crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. This afternoon, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Coho, alongside the Block Island Harbormaster, Narragansett Fire, and Newport Fire, responded to a 38-ft vessel with an engine fire 1.5 miles west of Block Island with 1 person on board.
Brave New Bedford Boy Scores Life-Saving Heart Transplant
From the moment New Bedford Police Officer Shane Harris met JJ Montalban, the two of them just clicked. "He's my best friend," Harris says. JJ was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth. That day alone, he had three heart surgeries. JJ and Police: The Beginning of a Bond. Three...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, told ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
App tracks great white sharks in Atlantic waters
Sharktivity reflects tagged shark receiver detections, shark alerts at local beaches, and confirmed or unconfirmed public sightings.
higherperspectives.com
After Losing Their Father, Brother, And Their House To Various Tragedies, This Family Thought Life Could Never Get Better
Life is like a bumpy road: there will always be ups and downs, but we have no choice but to keep moving forward. There’s no way for us to know what new surprise life will throw at us around each corner, so it’s essential never to take your loved ones for granted.
Comments / 0