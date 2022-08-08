Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn has sold out in less than an hour after tickets went on sale for what has been described as a “legacy fight”.Matchroom Boxing confirmed all tickets for the highly-anticipated fight at the O2 Arena have been sold out after going on sale this morning.Both fighters are eager to pursue a world title shot but the lure of a “legacy fight” has proven too strong, with the third instalment of the family rivalry set for 8 October almost 29 years to the day since their fathers fought for a second time.Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO