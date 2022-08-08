Read full article on original website
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn sold out as rivals prepare for ‘legacy fight’
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn has sold out in less than an hour after tickets went on sale for what has been described as a “legacy fight”.Matchroom Boxing confirmed all tickets for the highly-anticipated fight at the O2 Arena have been sold out after going on sale this morning.Both fighters are eager to pursue a world title shot but the lure of a “legacy fight” has proven too strong, with the third instalment of the family rivalry set for 8 October almost 29 years to the day since their fathers fought for a second time.Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank...
