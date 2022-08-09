ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Dionne Jenkins-Carlers
3d ago

It's so sad that a young man lost his life over something senseless but it's so also so sad that nobody is saying anything.. They're saying they didn't see anything. I don't understand some people. What if it was your brother, sister, mother, father, friend or a family member that was killed, you would want someone to tell what they saw. WAKE UP PEOPLE!

step f
3d ago

I can't understand with everything going on why don't people just take break and sit down some where dang

Toni Exum
2d ago

A noble way, to leave the planet during a tragic occurrence, saving someone out of LOVE. I'm angry about the circumstances. REST IN POWER KING!

