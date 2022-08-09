Read full article on original website
Dionne Jenkins-Carlers
3d ago
It's so sad that a young man lost his life over something senseless but it's so also so sad that nobody is saying anything.. They're saying they didn't see anything. I don't understand some people. What if it was your brother, sister, mother, father, friend or a family member that was killed, you would want someone to tell what they saw. WAKE UP PEOPLE!
Reply(1)
9
step f
3d ago
I can't understand with everything going on why don't people just take break and sit down some where dang
Reply(4)
13
Toni Exum
2d ago
A noble way, to leave the planet during a tragic occurrence, saving someone out of LOVE. I'm angry about the circumstances. REST IN POWER KING!
Reply
5
Related
Gwinnett mother attacked, killed by 2 women in fight over her boyfriend, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Two women face murder charges after police said they ambushed a woman, stole a phone and beat her to death. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett, where police said that the fight stemmed from a fight over a man who was the victim’s boyfriend.
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom recalls moment of 7-year-old daughter's shooting outside Phipps Plaza in 2020 at trial
ATLANTA — The mother of a 7-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet fired outside Phipps Plaza and died days later in December 2020 tearfully recalled the moment she realized her daughter had been shot on Friday. The testimony from Mariah Maxie, the mother of Kennedy Maxie,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta officer testifies in trial for accused shooter of 7-year-old girl outside Phipps Plaza
Kennedy Maxie, 7, was shot in the head and died the day after Christmas 2020. She was riding in a car past Phipps Plaza when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
Argument over cold McDonald’s fries leads to chase and arrest of murder suspect
A murder suspect is behind bars after an argument over cold McDonald's fries led to a police chase.
Deputies called ‘heroes’ for searching burning home for kids, mom they say attacked them
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County deputies are being awarded for running into a burning home to search for trapped kids and the mother authorities say tried to kill them. Corporal Jamie Winkles and Deputy Joshua Bishop were given the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested. On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man accused of opening firing an AR-15 at MARTA station, admits he did it, police say
ATLANTA — Police said the man accused of firing an AR-15 and terrorizing a community admitted to them that he did it. The officers said it was his co-worker who identified him. MARTA police said 21-year-old Alim Bridges wore a distinctive T-shirt that led officers right to him. Neighbors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man stabs 66-year-old roommate to death in Ellenwood, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a man whom they say stabbed his roommate to death after they got into an argument. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire
ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested
It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Comments / 42