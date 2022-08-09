ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 8 New Job Openings, Seeking High School Assistant Principal

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Vote YES For A New Senior Center On November 19

Imagine walking through a set of double doors and being greeted with a warm smile. Then you walk down the sun splashed hallway and have a fresh cup of coffee at the café. You head out to the patio to sit in the tree lined landscape or sit in the climate-controlled lounge area and chat with friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Warehouse Person (Loader) at Pepsi Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for August 8: 2 Drivers Arrested; Concrete Spilled On Roadway

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, August 8, 2022:. Police received report of wet concrete on Salem Street and Andover Street. Benevento’s notified and responded with cleaning crew. (6:51am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Main Street and Church Street. Both vehicles...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#The Dispatch Center
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Heilind Electronics Receives Multiple Sales Awards From Distributor

WILMINGTON, MA — Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development. Named 2021 Branch of the...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87

WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal

WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, 90

WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, age 90, of Andover, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. O’Malley, devoted mother of Branden Singh of Andover, NH and the late Darrell O’Malley. Loving grandmother of Jocelyn D’Amico & her husband Robert and Katherine McKinnon & her husband Johnny, great-grandmother of Soren, Gabrielle and Juliette Simard, Cameron Colby and Johnny McKinnon III, great-great-grandmother of Elijah Scaringi and Nymeria Plunkett. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and Anne (MacKinnon) MacLean, dear sister of Lorraine Donovan, the late Christine MacDonald and Mary MacLean. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy