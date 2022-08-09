ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 8 New Job Openings, Seeking High School Assistant Principal

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Vote YES For A New Senior Center On November 19

Imagine walking through a set of double doors and being greeted with a warm smile. Then you walk down the sun splashed hallway and have a fresh cup of coffee at the café. You head out to the patio to sit in the tree lined landscape or sit in the climate-controlled lounge area and chat with friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, 89

WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of Paul H. Shea, devoted mother of Stephanie Cunningham & her husband Bill of Rockport and John W. Shea & his wife Corinne of Reading. Loving “Grammie” of Lucas, Jenna, and Samuel Cunningham, John Shea II, and Cole Shea & his wife Rochelle. Cherished daughter of the late James and Mary (Small) Dennison, dear sister of Brenda Town & her late husband Hartley of Freeport, ME, Janet Tuttle of North Carolina and the late James Dennison & his late wife Penelope. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: DEI Book Group on August 22; Sliding Around The World Concert on August 25

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. This group, which will meet the fourth Monday of the month, continues the work started with the library’s antiracism series. Instead of discussing the entire book, the group will read a select number of chapters per month to allow for more in depth conversation. Copies of the book will be available at the library’s main desk.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Warehouse Person (Loader) at Pepsi Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87

WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Recreation’s Fall Newsletter

WILMINGTON, MA — The Fall 2022 ‘Recreation Matters’ newsletter is now available! Click HERE. The Recreation Department can be reached via phone at 978-658-4270, via email at recreation@wilmingtonma.gov or in person in Room 8 at Town Hall. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal

WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Heilind Electronics Receives Multiple Sales Awards From Distributor

WILMINGTON, MA — Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development. Named 2021 Branch of the...
WILMINGTON, MA
