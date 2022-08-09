WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 8 New Job Openings, Seeking High School Assistant Principal
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 13, 2022: Wilmington Tennis Open; Roller Derby At Shriners; Yardwaste Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 13, 2022:. Friends of Wilmington Tennis is holding its Fourth Annual Wilmington Tennis Open today. Tournament Directors Rob Mailey (WHS Boys Tennis Coach), Matt Hackett (WHS Girls Tennis Coach), and Kathleen Reynolds are excited to host the event at the Wilmington High School and Boutwell School Tennis Courts. The tournament will feature several different divisions, including singles for girls and boys from grammar school to high school seniors, as well as doubles for adults over high school age. Cost of the Tournament is $25 per player, with all proceeds going to support Friends of Wilmington Tennis (FWT). Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 14, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 14, 2022. Sunday, August 14, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 15, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The Wilmington Board of...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 14 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) O’Regan...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Veterans & Their Families Invited To Free BBQ At Wilmington KofC On September 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington veterans and their families are invited to a free End of Summer BBQ on Friday, September 16, 2022, from noon to 3pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Space is limited and reservations are required. Call the Wilmington Department of Veterans...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: DEI Book Group on August 22; Sliding Around The World Concert on August 25
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. This group, which will meet the fourth Monday of the month, continues the work started with the library’s antiracism series. Instead of discussing the entire book, the group will read a select number of chapters per month to allow for more in depth conversation. Copies of the book will be available at the library’s main desk.
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Recreation’s Fall Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — The Fall 2022 ‘Recreation Matters’ newsletter is now available! Click HERE. The Recreation Department can be reached via phone at 978-658-4270, via email at recreation@wilmingtonma.gov or in person in Room 8 at Town Hall. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Heilind Electronics Receives Multiple Sales Awards From Distributor
WILMINGTON, MA — Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development. Named 2021 Branch of the...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, 89
WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of Paul H. Shea, devoted mother of Stephanie Cunningham & her husband Bill of Rockport and John W. Shea & his wife Corinne of Reading. Loving “Grammie” of Lucas, Jenna, and Samuel Cunningham, John Shea II, and Cole Shea & his wife Rochelle. Cherished daughter of the late James and Mary (Small) Dennison, dear sister of Brenda Town & her late husband Hartley of Freeport, ME, Janet Tuttle of North Carolina and the late James Dennison & his late wife Penelope. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Savannah Andersen Named To Dean’s List At Emerson College
BOSTON, MA — Savannah Andersen, of Wilmington, is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Andersen is majoring in Media Arts...
Wilmington Apple
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: 2-Way Traffic Will Resume At Lubber’s Brook On Middlesex Ave. (Route 62) Around August 30
WILMINGTON, MA — A modification to the road closure schedule has been made which will extend the full road closure from 30 days to 42 days but allow Middlesex Ave Route 62 to be opened to 2-way traffic sooner than expected:. Original Schedule:. Project start: July 18, 2022. End...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 6: Driver Served Summons After Crash; Resident Has Dispute With Contractor
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 6, 2022:. A resident came to the station to report a dispute with a contractor. Resident stated contractor threatened them. (12:55am) Police assisted with mulch fire outside GameStop. (6:07am) A caller from Wilmington Plaza &...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87
WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
