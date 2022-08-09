Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 14, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 14, 2022. Sunday, August 14, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 15, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The Wilmington Board of...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 14 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) O’Regan...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 13, 2022: Wilmington Tennis Open; Roller Derby At Shriners; Yardwaste Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 13, 2022:. Friends of Wilmington Tennis is holding its Fourth Annual Wilmington Tennis Open today. Tournament Directors Rob Mailey (WHS Boys Tennis Coach), Matt Hackett (WHS Girls Tennis Coach), and Kathleen Reynolds are excited to host the event at the Wilmington High School and Boutwell School Tennis Courts. The tournament will feature several different divisions, including singles for girls and boys from grammar school to high school seniors, as well as doubles for adults over high school age. Cost of the Tournament is $25 per player, with all proceeds going to support Friends of Wilmington Tennis (FWT). Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Heilind Electronics Receives Multiple Sales Awards From Distributor
WILMINGTON, MA — Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development. Named 2021 Branch of the...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: DEI Book Group on August 22; Sliding Around The World Concert on August 25
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. This group, which will meet the fourth Monday of the month, continues the work started with the library’s antiracism series. Instead of discussing the entire book, the group will read a select number of chapters per month to allow for more in depth conversation. Copies of the book will be available at the library’s main desk.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
Wilmington Apple
UPDATE: Online Bill Pay For Water & Sewer Bills Is Now Available, New System In Place
Below is announcement from the Town of Wilmington:. We are following up to announce that online bill pay for Water & Sewer bills is once again available. We appreciated your patience as we worked with our vendors to resolve this. Customers should be aware the Town of Wilmington no longer...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Savannah Andersen Named To Dean’s List At Emerson College
BOSTON, MA — Savannah Andersen, of Wilmington, is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Andersen is majoring in Media Arts...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 7: Lifeguard Needs Police Assistance For Unruly Beachgoer; Crash At Amazon
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, August 7, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Amazon Logistics on Fordham Road. No injuries. Airbags deployed. Both vehicles towed. (8:57am) Lifeguard reported an unruly female at Town Beach who was smoking, not...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
Original Dunkin’ location in Quincy gets makeover; see inside (photos)
The first ever Dunkin’ is still in operation and just received a makeover. Founder William Rosenberg opened his first coffee shop in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. At that time, it was named Open Kettle and served coffee, pastries and sandwiches, according to Dunkin’. It wasn’t until two years later that Dunkin’ Donuts was officially born.
leominsterchamp.com
Furniture store move to make room for family entertainment center at Mall at Whitney Field
LEOMINSTER — Sofas, recliners and mattresses will soon be replaced by trampolines, bowling and arcade games at the former Toys “R” Us at The Mall at Whitney Field. Leominster native Mark Emma and his wife Christine are looking to open the region’s first Launch Entertainment at 118 Commercial Road by late November.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
