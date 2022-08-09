ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 14, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 14, 2022. Sunday, August 14, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 15, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The Wilmington Board of...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 13, 2022: Wilmington Tennis Open; Roller Derby At Shriners; Yardwaste Center Open

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 13, 2022:. Friends of Wilmington Tennis is holding its Fourth Annual Wilmington Tennis Open today. Tournament Directors Rob Mailey (WHS Boys Tennis Coach), Matt Hackett (WHS Girls Tennis Coach), and Kathleen Reynolds are excited to host the event at the Wilmington High School and Boutwell School Tennis Courts. The tournament will feature several different divisions, including singles for girls and boys from grammar school to high school seniors, as well as doubles for adults over high school age. Cost of the Tournament is $25 per player, with all proceeds going to support Friends of Wilmington Tennis (FWT). Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Heilind Electronics Receives Multiple Sales Awards From Distributor

WILMINGTON, MA — Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development. Named 2021 Branch of the...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: DEI Book Group on August 22; Sliding Around The World Concert on August 25

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. This group, which will meet the fourth Monday of the month, continues the work started with the library’s antiracism series. Instead of discussing the entire book, the group will read a select number of chapters per month to allow for more in depth conversation. Copies of the book will be available at the library’s main desk.
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH

