POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle

Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 8: 2 Drivers Arrested; Concrete Spilled On Roadway
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, August 8, 2022:. Police received report of wet concrete on Salem Street and Andover Street. Benevento’s notified and responded with cleaning crew. (6:51am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Main Street and Church Street. Both vehicles...
Photos show car with 6 speakers mounted on roof that Wilmington police said caused noise complaints in 3 towns
The bright yellow car pulled into a Wilmington parking lot after 1 a.m., the half-dozen speakers mounted to its roof blaring, according to town police. The car’s license plate, from New Hampshire, read “STATICK.” In three separate towns, residents phoned the police with noise complaints. It was...
POLICE LOG for August 6: Driver Served Summons After Crash; Resident Has Dispute With Contractor
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 6, 2022:. A resident came to the station to report a dispute with a contractor. Resident stated contractor threatened them. (12:55am) Police assisted with mulch fire outside GameStop. (6:07am) A caller from Wilmington Plaza &...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
A volunteer firefighter & EMT stops to assist aid in Randolph crash that leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH, Mass. — One man is in critical condition and three others suffer serious injuries after a work van with five people onboard went over a guard rail in Randolph, according to officials. State Police told Boston 25 news that troopers responded to Route 93 northbound, near the junction...
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
POLICE LOG for August 7: Lifeguard Needs Police Assistance For Unruly Beachgoer; Crash At Amazon
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, August 7, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Amazon Logistics on Fordham Road. No injuries. Airbags deployed. Both vehicles towed. (8:57am) Lifeguard reported an unruly female at Town Beach who was smoking, not...
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
manchesterinklink.com
Former city restaurant owner, retired in Greece but back for brother’s funeral, arrested for 20-year-old debt
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Police to search 3 NH communities as investigation into murders of mother, 2 young sons continues
CONCORD, N.H. — Law enforcement officials will be conducting searches in three New Hampshire communities on Wednesday as an investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young sons continues. Investigators are expected to scour the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord,...
