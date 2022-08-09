Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 8: 2 Drivers Arrested; Concrete Spilled On Roadway
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, August 8, 2022:. Police received report of wet concrete on Salem Street and Andover Street. Benevento’s notified and responded with cleaning crew. (6:51am) A 2-vehicle crash occurred at Main Street and Church Street. Both vehicles...
A volunteer firefighter & EMT stops to assist aid in Randolph crash that leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH, Mass. — One man is in critical condition and three others suffer serious injuries after a work van with five people onboard went over a guard rail in Randolph, according to officials. State Police told Boston 25 news that troopers responded to Route 93 northbound, near the junction...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 7: Lifeguard Needs Police Assistance For Unruly Beachgoer; Crash At Amazon
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, August 7, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Amazon Logistics on Fordham Road. No injuries. Airbags deployed. Both vehicles towed. (8:57am) Lifeguard reported an unruly female at Town Beach who was smoking, not...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 6: Driver Served Summons After Crash; Resident Has Dispute With Contractor
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 6, 2022:. A resident came to the station to report a dispute with a contractor. Resident stated contractor threatened them. (12:55am) Police assisted with mulch fire outside GameStop. (6:07am) A caller from Wilmington Plaza &...
whdh.com
Multiple injuries reported after work truck crashes on Route 93 in Canton
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after a work truck with five people onboard went over a guard rail on Route 93 in Canton, according to officials. State Police told 7NEWS that troopers were called to the scene around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a...
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
3 stabbed — 1 critically — at Marriott in Braintree on Tuesday night, police say
Three people were transported to a Boston area hospital on Tuesday night — one in critical condition — after the group was stabbed multiple times at a Marriott hotel in Braintree, the Braintree Police Department stated. On Tuesday, authorities said Braintree police responded to a report of multiple...
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
Brian Green of Saugus arrested in connection with fatal Everett shooting at estranged wife’s apartment
Three weeks after Jarmahl Sutson was fatally shot in a Central Avenue apartment in Everett, a suspect is in custody. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arrested in Reading on Aug. 10 without incident, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police allege Green went to...
Wilmington Apple
UPDATE: Online Bill Pay For Water & Sewer Bills Is Now Available, New System In Place
Below is announcement from the Town of Wilmington:. We are following up to announce that online bill pay for Water & Sewer bills is once again available. We appreciated your patience as we worked with our vendors to resolve this. Customers should be aware the Town of Wilmington no longer...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 14 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) O’Regan...
