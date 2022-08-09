Read full article on original website
Related
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Normal Community Ironmen
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A year after winning the Big 12 title, the Normal Community Ironmen appear to be reloaded, especially on offense where they’ll feature a pair of explosive playmakers in running backs Chris Taylor and Tommy Davis. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-12: Two weeks to football, Normal West Wildcats Tour stop and girls high school golf
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - With just two weeks left until the season begins, we preview the Normal West Wildcats who return a host of starters from last year’s playoff team, giving them plenty of depth this season. The Wildcats could also throw in a few new wrinkles on offense this fall. They’re loaded with talented and diverse playmakers.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
hoiabc.com
Local Sports 8-10: Miller Lite Falcons win 3rd straight Sunday Morning League Title and pads come on at football practice
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Miller Lite Falcons won their third straight Peoria Sunday Morning League championship on Wednesday night with an 8-3 win over the Crusens Reds to sweep the championship series. In high school football, practice got a little more real on Wednesday as teams strapped on the pads for the first time.
25newsnow.com
Cruisin’ Uptown Normal kicking off Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You can enjoy hundreds of classic and contemporary show cars, while strolling the streets of Uptown Normal. The Cruisin’ Uptown Normal’ event is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’ll also feature live music. The event is free and...
hoiabc.com
Hurricane season likely ramping up in the next couple of weeks
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - You may have noticed hurricane season has been off to a quiet start. Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st and ends November 30th. Peak hurricane season is September 10th, so it’s not unusual for activity to be quiet now. Just because it has been a quiet, July and start to August, doesn’t mean it’ll be a quiet season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
hoiabc.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
wcbu.org
Director of airports provides update on Peoria International
After the announcement of a new air traffic control tower last month, more changes are coming to the Peoria International Airport. An $8.4 million grant, announced in late July, will be used for resurfacing projects on the airport’s runways. “There's a thing called a pavement condition index study,” explained...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
hoiabc.com
After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound
NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
Comments / 0