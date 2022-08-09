Read full article on original website
Related
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Washington Panthers
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Washington Panthers will have plenty of starters to replace from the co-Mid-Illini championship team a season ago, but the Panthers believe they’re never rebuilding, rather reloading and once again have the talent to compete for a conference title. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: LVC Miners
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The newest high school football team in Central Illinois hails from Fulton County. The LVC Miners, a co-op between Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools, are set for their debut season in 2022 and they’re very excited about coming together as a unit for the first time.
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-11: Washington football’s moms night plus high school golf returns
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thursday night brought us what is always one of the most fun nights of the high school football preseason. Washington hosted its annual Moms Night where the players’ moms get to participate in drills and perhaps most excitingly get a chance to lay the boom and tackle their kids.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people...
hoiabc.com
Warming up this weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend will be a little warmer than what we saw this past week, but otherwise quiet weather is expected to continue. Warm and dry weather is also expected for most of next week. Tonight:. We’ll see passing clouds overnight with lows tomorrow morning...
hoiabc.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
hoiabc.com
Hurricane season likely ramping up in the next couple of weeks
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - You may have noticed hurricane season has been off to a quiet start. Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st and ends November 30th. Peak hurricane season is September 10th, so it’s not unusual for activity to be quiet now. Just because it has been a quiet, July and start to August, doesn’t mean it’ll be a quiet season.
hoiabc.com
A few isolated showers possible tomorrow
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Overall we won’t see too much change to our weather over the next few days. However, a few showers may be possible tomorrow with slightly warmer conditions on the way this weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening and...
hoiabc.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Why McLean County’s business economy creates ‘buffer’ from recession
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s a tale of two communities built on different types of industry. In Peoria, manufacturing is the foundation and healthcare an employing giant. In Bloomington-Normal, agriculture, education and insurance are the main creators of jobs and business. The past two years have been...
hoiabc.com
Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
hoiabc.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria Equity programs looks to make minority, women-owned businesses more visible
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Any small business owner will tell you, getting your business out there is the toughest, but most vital, part of being successful. “It’s absolutely important,” World on Wheels Segway Tours of Peoria owner Lynette Lee said. Some advertising requires legwork, like networking,...
hoiabc.com
Family and friends celebrate 105-year-old’s birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A very special parade went by the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Friday. It was the family and friends of 105-year-old Marietta Bahl who came to say happy birthday. Bahl got to spend the day with loved ones and enjoy her...
hoiabc.com
After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound
NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
hoiabc.com
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
Comments / 0