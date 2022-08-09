ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: Washington Panthers

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Washington Panthers will have plenty of starters to replace from the co-Mid-Illini championship team a season ago, but the Panthers believe they’re never rebuilding, rather reloading and once again have the talent to compete for a conference title. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: LVC Miners

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The newest high school football team in Central Illinois hails from Fulton County. The LVC Miners, a co-op between Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools, are set for their debut season in 2022 and they’re very excited about coming together as a unit for the first time.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
hoiabc.com

City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Warming up this weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend will be a little warmer than what we saw this past week, but otherwise quiet weather is expected to continue. Warm and dry weather is also expected for most of next week. Tonight:. We’ll see passing clouds overnight with lows tomorrow morning...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#Volleyball#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Abc
hoiabc.com

PPS Board president denounces dress code survey

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Hurricane season likely ramping up in the next couple of weeks

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - You may have noticed hurricane season has been off to a quiet start. Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st and ends November 30th. Peak hurricane season is September 10th, so it’s not unusual for activity to be quiet now. Just because it has been a quiet, July and start to August, doesn’t mean it’ll be a quiet season.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

A few isolated showers possible tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Overall we won’t see too much change to our weather over the next few days. However, a few showers may be possible tomorrow with slightly warmer conditions on the way this weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening and...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New charges in Mackinaw murder case

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
MACKINAW, IL
hoiabc.com

Family and friends celebrate 105-year-old’s birthday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A very special parade went by the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Friday. It was the family and friends of 105-year-old Marietta Bahl who came to say happy birthday. Bahl got to spend the day with loved ones and enjoy her...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound

NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy