ELIZABETHTON - Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover & Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States Navy during World War II. She was retired as Office Manager at Russ Swanay Real Estate. She was a member of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens. Iris loved to work in her flower garden and yard. She attended Oak Street Baptist Church for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Ellis, her daughters Nancy Ellis, Barbara Ellis Melton, her sisters: Ora, Lorraine, Nina, Virginia and Annie and her brothers: David and K.P.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO