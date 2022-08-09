ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kenyans go to polls against backdrop of soaring cost of living

By Caroline Kimeu in Nairobi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywKwf_0h9vEqzt00
Voters queue at the Gatina primary school polling station in Kawangware, Nairobi, on Tuesday morning.

Millions of Kenyans have been voting in an election that pits the longtime opposition politician Raila Odinga against the deputy president, William Ruto.

In Kayole, a poor neighbourhood in the capital, Nairobi, residents woke up to the sound of vuvuzelas and whistles from 4am – a rallying call to get out and vote.

Geoffrey Otieno, 26, an artisan in the informal sector, marshalled his neighbours to the nearest polling station. “I’m waking up this early to vote for Baba (Odinga) because of his plans for healthcare and food security. I’m able to put food on the table, but many people I know are not,” he said.

Odinga, 77, a former prime minister, has pledged to introduce a health-care-for-all system called “Babacare” and allocate 6,000 shillings (£41) a month to each vulnerable household.

Kenya is facing a cost of living crisis, fuelled by the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut global food supply chains and affected food prices and availability in the country. “Life has been hard,” said Atieno Okello, a salon owner from the area. “Things have really gone up and it’s really hit us hard.”

Odinga has run a campaign centring on social protection, a revival of agriculture and manufacturing, and anti-corruption. He is backed by his former-nemesis, the outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who had a falling out with Ruto during his final term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0Esy_0h9vEqzt00
Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote at a primary school in Nairobi. Photograph: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

Odinga and Kenyatta put their long political rivalry to rest after a handshake in 2018, meant to signify that they were moving on from bitterly fought, ethnically divisive elections in 2017 in an effort to unify the country.

Ruto, 55, has had a political career spanning decades. The live chicken-seller turned billionaire has been dogged by corruption allegations for years, though never indicted.

He has positioned himself in the race as an underdog and a class warrior – a move that observers say gave him mileage in his efforts to take on the country’s most powerful political families.

The populist candidate has fronted a “bottom-up” economic model that he says would empower low-income communities.

“Ruto will bring development for the youth,” said Munia Musyoka, 35, a motorcycle taxi rider from Kayole. “For him to get to where he is, he’s ambitious and can definitely change things for us.”

Voter turnout in poor areas like Kayole and Mathare was strong, but more sparse in middle-income neighbourhoods like Kilimani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTDts_0h9vEqzt00
William Ruto greets supporters after casting his vote in Kenya’s general election in Sugoi on Tuesday. Photograph: Brian Inganga/AP

“The middle class have historically been a weak link,” said political analyst Mark Bichachi. “They suffer from a sense of absurdism – that the issues are too big for their vote to count.”

With the country’s poor far-outnumbering its rich and middle class, support along economic lines could shift the tides in Ruto’s favour. Kenya is a highly unequal country. Less than 0.1% of the population own more than the 99% of the country’s wealth, according to an Oxfam report. In Nairobi, more than 60% of the population live in overcrowded informal settlements that occupy just 5% of the total area of the city.

“Kenya has always been ripe for the kind of class politics Ruto has advanced,” said says Murithi Mutiga, programme director for Africa at the International Crisis Group thinktank. “Whether he wins or loses, he’s had a definitive impact on the public discourse.”

But ethnic politics are still at the centre of Kenyan elections. For the first time in more than a decade, there is no leading candidate from the Kikuyu community, the largest ethnic group in Kenya and one that has produced the majority of the country’s presidents. Analysts say this has defused ethnic tensions in the 2022 elections.

“Past elections tended to be quite divisive because they were essentially referendums on perceived Kikuyu elite economic and political domination,” said Mutiga.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

With votes from the bloc up for grabs, competition for influence has been stiff, and both Ruto and Odinga have selected running mates from the Kikuyu heartlands of south-central Kenya.

But the tough economic realities facing Kenyans have pushed campaigning beyond ethnic and personality-driven politics. The outgoing Kenyatta government has faced growing criticism over the rising cost of living, high unemployment rates and public debt.

“The Kenyatta endorsement has been a mixed blessing for Odinga,” said Mutiga, adding that it had forced the latter to run a fairly conservative campaign. Odinga has been accused of softening his criticism of the government since the 2018 handshake.

While the general elections are high stakes for the political elite, with voting also taking place for parliament and local government, they have attracted less than usual public interest.

Mutiga said there was public exhaustion over the shifting alliances. “They’ve wised up to the fact that the political elite are divided by very little,” he said.

Some are even boycotting the elections.“I don’t trust them,” said Jacqueline Muturi, 29, of the presidential frontrunners, citing their involvement in the 2007 post-election violence, which engulfed the country after a disputed election – leaving over 1,000 Kenyans dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Voting at most polling stations has been fairly peaceful and analysts say that violence is unlikely.

The electoral body is expected to announce a winner within a week but analysts say a leading candidate is expected to emerge within days. To win the election in the first round, Odinga or Ruto will need to gain more than 50% of the total votes and at least 25% of those cast in at least 24 of 47 counties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
CBS News

Russia seeks support from Africa as Ukraine war exacerbates food crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a tour throughout Africa this week. He' visiting Ethiopia, Egypt and Uganda as Moscow tries to break diplomatic isolation over its war in Ukraine. Steven Gruzd is the head of the Russia-Africa program at the South African Institute of International Affairs. He joined CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak

The African Union (AU) was born in the South African port city of Durban in 2002. Under its first chair,Thabo Mbeki, African leaders seemed determined to abandon the grandiose plans of its predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The OAU had been established in 1963 to promote African unity and liberation. Other aims included: to protect the territorial integrity of its member states, promote non-alignment, and advance the peaceful settlement of disputes.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over “rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media” as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared. High-profile supporters of the two leading candidates were tweeting claims of victory, citing counts based on more than 46,000 results forms posted online by the electoral commission in a gesture of transparency. Kenyan media raced to do their own tallies, but their differing, incomplete results added to confusion. The government-created...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Kenyans
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy