Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
Former Jamestown fire chief enters plea in shooting
The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
Bond reduced for Youngstown murder suspect
The suspect in a July 31 shooting death waived his preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and multiple puppies.
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
Morning Rundown
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue.
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
Paramedic testifies in South Side shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
