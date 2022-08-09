Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dilapidated properties remain big focus for Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission has been able to have six dilapidated houses torn down and properties cleaned up this year with more on the way. On Thursday, the commission discussed the property at 10040 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, with Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. Pictures showed trash...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Commission talks health care benfits
A request for proposal was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Thursday morning to provide group health insurance and prescription drug benefits to eligible county employees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. “The group health insurance is up again,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “What we’re being told by CEBCO (County...
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Traffic pattern change for Memorial Toll Bridge to be implemented
PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A major traffic pattern change is set to occur for Memorial Toll Bridge beginning on Monday, as announced by Parkersburg Bridge Partners on Monday. A statement from the Parkersburg Police Department indicates that the Memorial Bridge traffic pattern will change to one direction traffic, moving...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood BOE hears presentations, renovation project update
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th St. in Parkersburg. The board heard presentations from Hollie Best, director of child nutrition, on the standards for child nutrition, Jason Hughes, director of the Wood County Technical Center, presented updates on the pre-cosmetology program and shared the new plans for renovating two classrooms at the WCTC, and Michael Erb, communications coordinator for Wood County Schools, shared WELCOME BACK activities, including a video and information regarding the Parkersburg Homecoming Parade.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
WTAP
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
Ripley residents respond to flash flooding
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
WDTV
Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — “Reflections of Putnam Daughters During an Afternoon Tea” will be the focus of the final Saturday History program on Blennerhassett Island this summer at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park. Visitors will learn historical tidbits about both the Putnam and Blennerhassett...
Your Radio Place
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
