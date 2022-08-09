PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th St. in Parkersburg. The board heard presentations from Hollie Best, director of child nutrition, on the standards for child nutrition, Jason Hughes, director of the Wood County Technical Center, presented updates on the pre-cosmetology program and shared the new plans for renovating two classrooms at the WCTC, and Michael Erb, communications coordinator for Wood County Schools, shared WELCOME BACK activities, including a video and information regarding the Parkersburg Homecoming Parade.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO