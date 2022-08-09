Read full article on original website
Related
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
WWE・
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nina Nunes didn't follow wife Amanda in split from ATT, will train there 'until I finish my career'
SAN DIEGO – Nina Nunes is still training at American Top Team despite her wife Amanda Nunes having a well-documented divorce from the gym. Following an upset loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in December, Amanda parted ways with her longtime home at ATT in Coconut Creek, Fla., in favor of starting her own facility just a short drive away. That decision seemed to pay off for her after gaining revenge on Peña in the rematch at UFC 277 in July.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Charles Oliveira’s ‘Arrogance’ Remark Is A Sign That He Is Getting Nervous
Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming to the defense of his friend and mentee Islam Makhachev. The biggest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career is quickly approaching and the young fighter is already taking shots from his opponent. Makhachev will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a title fight to be held at UFC 280 in October. Recently Oliveira has lashed out at Makhachev and his team, calling them arrogant. It seemed that in the rant, Oliveira was pointing his finger more so toward Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz than Makhachev himself, but either way, the Russian fighter, and his coach have taken offense.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hannah Goldy Is Auctioning Off Her UFC London Weigh-in Underwear
UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is selling her panties to the highest bidder. In a time when UFC fighter pay has been under scrutiny, fighters have found interesting ways of making money on the side. One booming business that many fighters have found to be lucrative is opening an Only Fans page. Recently a number of fighters have come forward to share that they make a great deal of money on this website by either giving fans an exclusive look into their lives, sending pictures, or selling items. UFC flyweight Hannah Goldy is planning on doing just that.
Conor McGregor Claims UFC Return Will Be ‘Greatest And The Biggest Sports Comeback’
Conor McGregor is plotting a comeback for the ages. McGregor took to social media recently to tweet out a video of his his highlights against Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and his first fight with Dustin Poirier. With all those knockouts on display, the Irishman also tweeted the following...
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
MMAmania.com
Lin Heqin: ‘Role model’ Zhang Weili and team led to ‘great MMA journey’
Among China’s finest mixed martial artists, some of the absolute best reside within the 115 pound weight class where multiple have helped each other out at one point or another — at least in the case of ONE Championship’s Lin Heqin and a now historical figure. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana White Reveals Mike Tyson Phone Call That Prompted His Cancellation Of Lucrative Hulu Deal
UFC president Dana White won’t put his friendship with Mike Tyson in jeopardy over a deal with Hulu. The UFC president was recently interviewed after an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this week. During the interview, White was asked about a situation involving him, Hulu, and his...
Molly McCann Set To Face Erin Blanchfield At UFC 281
Molly McCann is now slated for her next Octagon appearance, and it will take place in front of a New York City crowd at UFC 281. Erin Blanchfield announced on her Instagram that she will be facing off against McCann at the pay-per-view (PPV) event on November 12. This is...
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
theScore
Report: Prochazka, Teixeira verbally agree to rematch at UFC 282
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Glover Teixeira are running their instant classic back. Prochazka and Teixeira have verbally agreed to square off in a rematch at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, sources told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. The promotion reportedly initially discussed booking the fight for...
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Luke Rockhold rips UFC’s bonus structure: Company is worth billions and ‘we’re still stuck on $50k bonus checks’
As the UFC continues to tout record profits and revenue, Luke Rockhold would love to see more of that money end up in the fighters’ pockets. But one area in particular really bugs the former middleweight champion. Following every event, the UFC announces bonuses paid out for “Fight of...
Comments / 9