Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
WTAP
Gold Medalist returns home after World Tournament
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The United States National Women’s Tackle Football team won gold in the World Competition in early August. A local Mid-Ohio Valley resident competed on the team and brought back some hardware from her trip abroad. Jana Meister plays for the Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming weathers rain
The Belpre Homecoming activities were rained on Saturday, but for the most part, the 90th edition of the festival wasn’t rained out. “It’s been a positive year,” said Terri Klingenberg, Homecoming coordinator for the nonprofit group organizing the festival. She said the Homecoming committee received positive feedback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gary E. Oates
Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, W.Va., passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glen L. Daugherty
Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta passed away Aug. 10, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Orland Bradford ‘Brad’ Niday
Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rex Redford Deal
Rex Redford Deal, 70, of Kenna, W.Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at the Bruce Deal Cemetery, Kenna. Military rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Arrangements...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors, 58, died peacefully at Tidwell Hospice, Venice, Florida on Aug. 1, 2022. Born July 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV, to Anna Marie and Arthur Boggs, she was a 1982 graduate of St. Marys High School and West Virginia University. She was a proud member of the WVU Marching Band flag corps. She loved and found joy in the Ohio River, and especially loved sewing, needlework and crochet. She was a loyal fan of the WVU Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 2011, she received a double lung transplant at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Jane had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Susan Charity Gracey
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patty Lockhart
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years where she was employed by OPM as property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Comments / 0