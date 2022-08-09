ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley residents respond to flash flooding

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rains cause flooding in and around Ripley

RIPLEY — Clean-up kits were being distributed in Jackson County on Thursday after slow-moving storms caused flooding in Ripley and the southern part of the county Wednesday evening. “It was creeks, streams, absolutely any body of water it could find,” said Montana Boggess, Jackson County 911 director. “The ground’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds

UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training

PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Jonathan Wallace
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dilapidated properties remain big focus for Wood County Commission

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission has been able to have six dilapidated houses torn down and properties cleaned up this year with more on the way. On Thursday, the commission discussed the property at 10040 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, with Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. Pictures showed trash...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown talks pick-up procedure change at elementary school

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council discussed a change in pick-up procedures at Williamstown Elementary School, city appointments and phone contracts at its Aug. 2 meeting. Mayor Paul Jordan recently met with the Williamstown Elementary School administration and gave them an idea of how to alleviate traffic back-up while parents...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt

PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Commission talks health care benfits

A request for proposal was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Thursday morning to provide group health insurance and prescription drug benefits to eligible county employees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. “The group health insurance is up again,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “What we’re being told by CEBCO (County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

