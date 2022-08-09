Read full article on original website
Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
Cleaning supplies donated by Fairfield Marriott in Charleston
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Ripley has received a generous donation of cleaning supplies, along with sheets, from Fairfield by Marriott and the Charleston Town Center Marriott. Sarah Stricker, general manager, said she and her team had seen reports of the flooding in Ripley and surrounding...
Report flood damage NOW
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It is vitally important that those affected by the flood of August 10 report damages as soon as possible. The city of Ripley, along with the county, is collecting data that will be reported to the state and eventually to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
