John Thomas “Johnny” Perris, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the West Virginia VA Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg on December 29, 1935, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Rose Gango Perris. He was formerly married to Barbara Ellen Shay, who preceded him in death. Surviving are five children, Debra Cahill of Virginia Beach, VA, Krista Pulliam of Fairfax, VA, Ellen Perris of Fairfax, VA, Andrea Agnew of Gainesville, FL and John Thomas Perris, Jr. of Woodstock, VA; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel Anthony Perris of Bridgeport and Frank Perris of Bridgeport; and one sister, Mary Catherine Taylor of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Anthony Perris, Carmen Albert Perris and Ronald Wayne Perris; one sister, Barbara Gorby; two brothers-in-law, Jack Gorby and Jim Taylor; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Perris, Carolyn Perris and Debbie Perris. Mr. Perris was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Army Veteran. He previously worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and retired from Brody Brothers Pharmaceutical Company in Washington DC as a Supervisor with 30 years of service. Mr. Perris was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW and the Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the service. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO