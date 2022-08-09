Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU football camp structured differently this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football came into this season with a new preparation plan. After falling short to Maryland in their season opener last fall, they are making sure history doesn’t repeat itself on Sept. 1. Head Coach Neal Brown noted studying how they did fall camp last...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Mike Evans, a transfer wide receiver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and enter the transfer portal. Evans, a redshirt freshman, transferred to West Virginia over the summer after playing at Robert Morris the previous season. The Mountaineers...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
WDTV
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
WDTV
WVU wide receivers look to bring triple threat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU wide receivers look to bring a triple threat this year from Bryce Ford-Weathon, Kaden Prather and Sam James. The bond has been growing between the three. Ford-Wheaton and Prather are bigger guys on the outside and James on the inside, but quickness is abundant...
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
WDTV
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Aug. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses buy and hold accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
WDTV
Doddridge County ranks near top in state for standardized testing
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “Now is the time: United to make a difference.”. This is the Doddridge County schools mission statement and it holds true as the district is excelling in standardized test scores. This past school year, Doddridge County ranked third in the state for the General...
WDTV
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
WDTV
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the West Virginia VA Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg on December 29, 1935, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Rose Gango Perris. He was formerly married to Barbara Ellen Shay, who preceded him in death. Surviving are five children, Debra Cahill of Virginia Beach, VA, Krista Pulliam of Fairfax, VA, Ellen Perris of Fairfax, VA, Andrea Agnew of Gainesville, FL and John Thomas Perris, Jr. of Woodstock, VA; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel Anthony Perris of Bridgeport and Frank Perris of Bridgeport; and one sister, Mary Catherine Taylor of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Anthony Perris, Carmen Albert Perris and Ronald Wayne Perris; one sister, Barbara Gorby; two brothers-in-law, Jack Gorby and Jim Taylor; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Perris, Carolyn Perris and Debbie Perris. Mr. Perris was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Army Veteran. He previously worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and retired from Brody Brothers Pharmaceutical Company in Washington DC as a Supervisor with 30 years of service. Mr. Perris was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW and the Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the service. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WDTV
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
