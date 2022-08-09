Read full article on original website
Actors Guild of Parkersburg sets auditions for ‘The Sound of Music’
PARKERSBURG — Auditions will be held Aug. 20-23 for “The Sound of Music” at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. Children’s auditions will be held 3 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Guild Rehearsal Hall, 724 Market St. Adult auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23 at Artsbridge at 925 Market St.
Esbenshade performance series returns for new season
MARIETTA — The Esbenshade Series at Marietta College will return for the upcoming 2022- 2023 academic year to perform locally, offering four of the five events scheduled by the director of the series, Todd Burge, to debut at The Peoples Bank Theater. The events are funded by the Frederica...
Belpre Homecoming weathers rain
The Belpre Homecoming activities were rained on Saturday, but for the most part, the 90th edition of the festival wasn’t rained out. “It’s been a positive year,” said Terri Klingenberg, Homecoming coordinator for the nonprofit group organizing the festival. She said the Homecoming committee received positive feedback...
Linda Marks
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine died Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston. Per her wishes, she was cremated and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Susan Charity Gracey
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Brittany Kay Barker
Brittany Kay Barker, 27, of Parkersburg passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster began his life on Dec. 4, 1929, in Marietta the son of the late Wesley and Eloise Hawk Lancaster. He went into his next life on Aug. 9, 2022. He was a Korean War veteran honorably discharged as a Corporal. Dick worked in retail...
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Glen L. Daugherty
Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta passed away Aug. 10, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Wood BOE hears presentations, renovation project update
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th St. in Parkersburg. The board heard presentations from Hollie Best, director of child nutrition, on the standards for child nutrition, Jason Hughes, director of the Wood County Technical Center, presented updates on the pre-cosmetology program and shared the new plans for renovating two classrooms at the WCTC, and Michael Erb, communications coordinator for Wood County Schools, shared WELCOME BACK activities, including a video and information regarding the Parkersburg Homecoming Parade.
Orland Bradford ‘Brad’ Niday
Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Gary E. Oates
Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, W.Va., passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
Patty Lockhart
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years where she was employed by OPM as property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family.
Charles Irwin Kurner
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, died Aug. 7, 2022. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday before a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Gene Sheppard officiating. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John Scott Ferguson
John Scott Ferguson, 68, of Marietta, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Lucy Mae Hickman
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, Marietta, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
Marietta businesses collecting items for Kentucky flood victims
MARIETTA — Two local businesses are collecting items for the victims of the floods in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Wellness, both of Marietta, are collecting items for distribution to areas of need in Eastern Kentucky, Jeff Patey, owner of Quality Care, said. Torrential rains caused massive flooding...
