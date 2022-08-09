Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman sentenced to prison for stolen property
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for her part in the interstate transportation of stolen property that included writing a bad check for a truck at a Ripley auto dealer, federal authorities with the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia said. Mindy Turner, 51, was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Susan Charity Gracey
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rex Redford Deal
Rex Redford Deal, 70, of Kenna, W.Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at the Bruce Deal Cemetery, Kenna. Military rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Arrangements...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald Joseph Melancon
Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dilapidated properties remain big focus for Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission has been able to have six dilapidated houses torn down and properties cleaned up this year with more on the way. On Thursday, the commission discussed the property at 10040 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, with Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. Pictures showed trash...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Linda Marks
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine died Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston. Per her wishes, she was cremated and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Commission talks health care benfits
A request for proposal was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Thursday morning to provide group health insurance and prescription drug benefits to eligible county employees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. “The group health insurance is up again,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “What we’re being told by CEBCO (County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patty Lockhart
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years where she was employed by OPM as property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glen L. Daugherty
Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta passed away Aug. 10, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gary E. Oates
Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, W.Va., passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Orland Bradford ‘Brad’ Niday
Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Council committee endorses code pay incentives for code enforcement
PARKERSBURG — The Personnel Committee referred an ordinance to the full Parkersburg City Council offering pay incentives for code enforcement employees to obtain various certifications, increasing the amounts proposed by the administration. Code Enforcement Director Andy Nestor told committee members that only one member of his staff is eligible...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown talks pick-up procedure change at elementary school
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council discussed a change in pick-up procedures at Williamstown Elementary School, city appointments and phone contracts at its Aug. 2 meeting. Mayor Paul Jordan recently met with the Williamstown Elementary School administration and gave them an idea of how to alleviate traffic back-up while parents...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brittany Kay Barker
Brittany Kay Barker, 27, of Parkersburg passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
