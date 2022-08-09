ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Ripley residents respond to flash flooding

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
RIPLEY, WV
Lootpress

Traffic pattern change for Memorial Toll Bridge to be implemented

PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A major traffic pattern change is set to occur for Memorial Toll Bridge beginning on Monday, as announced by Parkersburg Bridge Partners on Monday. A statement from the Parkersburg Police Department indicates that the Memorial Bridge traffic pattern will change to one direction traffic, moving...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Pleasants County, WV
Jackson County, WV
Pleasants County, WV
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One person dead in Kanawha County house fire

GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training

PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets jail after threats at Rural King

WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threats he made at Rural King. Michael Adam Roe, 35, of Parkersburg, went into a Rural King holding a hatchet and gave a letter to an employee that said there were pipe bombs located near people’s homes and also inside and outside […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

