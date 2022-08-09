Read full article on original website
Ripley residents respond to flash flooding
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Traffic pattern change for Memorial Toll Bridge to be implemented
PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A major traffic pattern change is set to occur for Memorial Toll Bridge beginning on Monday, as announced by Parkersburg Bridge Partners on Monday. A statement from the Parkersburg Police Department indicates that the Memorial Bridge traffic pattern will change to one direction traffic, moving...
WDTV
Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
WTAP
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
wchsnetwork.com
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
Semi-truck crash in Belmont County on I-70 has traffic stopped
A crash in Belmont County has traffic stopped. The crash occurred on I-70 westbound near exit 213. Officials say a semi lost a wheel and crashed into the median on the Interstate. One of the lanes is currently closed. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Refresh this story for any updates.
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Cabell Co. drivers say ‘half the road is gone,’ and it is just getting worse
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two large road slips are still impacting Union Ridge Road in Cabell County, and drivers say it is just getting worse. Jennifer Dooley, a spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), tells 13 News they are waiting on utility relocation. Dooley says WVDOT was hoping to have it […]
West Virginia man gets jail after threats at Rural King
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threats he made at Rural King. Michael Adam Roe, 35, of Parkersburg, went into a Rural King holding a hatchet and gave a letter to an employee that said there were pipe bombs located near people’s homes and also inside and outside […]
WSAZ
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
