Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Elwood "Dick" Lancaster
Richard Elwood "Dick" Lancaster began his life on Dec. 4, 1929, in Marietta the son of the late Wesley and Eloise Hawk Lancaster. He went into his next life on Aug. 9, 2022. He was a Korean War veteran honorably discharged as a Corporal. Dick worked in retail...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brittany Kay Barker
Brittany Kay Barker, 27, of Parkersburg passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glen L. Daugherty
Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta passed away Aug. 10, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gary E. Oates
Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, W.Va., passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Linda Marks
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine died Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston. Per her wishes, she was cremated and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rex Redford Deal
Rex Redford Deal, 70, of Kenna, W.Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at the Bruce Deal Cemetery, Kenna. Military rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Arrangements...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — "Reflections of Putnam Daughters During an Afternoon Tea" will be the focus of the final Saturday History program on Blennerhassett Island this summer at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park. Visitors will learn historical tidbits about both the Putnam and Blennerhassett...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors, 58, died peacefully at Tidwell Hospice, Venice, Florida on Aug. 1, 2022. Born July 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV, to Anna Marie and Arthur Boggs, she was a 1982 graduate of St. Marys High School and West Virginia University. She was a proud member of the WVU Marching Band flag corps. She loved and found joy in the Ohio River, and especially loved sewing, needlework and crochet. She was a loyal fan of the WVU Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 2011, she received a double lung transplant at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Jane had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Orland Bradford 'Brad' Niday
Orland Bradford "Brad" Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960's and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie's family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald Joseph Melancon
Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald's delight. He loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Scott Ferguson
John Scott Ferguson, 68, of Marietta, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patty Lockhart
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years where she was employed by OPM as property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Frank Dettorre
Frank Dettorre, 99, Marietta, died on Aug. 9, 2022. In accordance with Frank's wishes, cremation will be observed with no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lucy Mae Hickman
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, Marietta, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
