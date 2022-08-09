Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.

