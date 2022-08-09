Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
7-0-1-1, FIREBALL: 9
(seven, zero, one, one; FIREBALL: nine)
