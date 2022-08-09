Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
08-11-17-38-41
(eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
08-11-17-38-41
(eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0