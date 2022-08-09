Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-09-13-14-17
(one, nine, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
