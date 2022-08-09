ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-3-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, three, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

