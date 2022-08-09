PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO