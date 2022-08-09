ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Triathletes defend national title

ZELIENOPLE — Get Fit Families’ youth triathlon team recently completed another busy summer of travel and competition. And as usual, it was worth it. Get Fit Families — based out of Zelienople — sent 60 athletes from its youth and junior triathlon team to West Chester, Ohio, recently for the USA Triathlon Zone 3 Youth and Junior National Championships. GFF won the age group national championship last year and repeated that honor this time around.
Mt. Lebanon lineman strikes fear in opponents

Kade Capristo shares some similarities with Joe Greene. Born in Texas, the Mt. Lebanon senior also is big and mean. “I want people to be afraid of me,” said the 6-3, 300-pound lineman. When Capristo was playing football in kindergarten, he indeed was feared. He wore Greene’s No. 75...
College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29

Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year

The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
Closing Time

CRANBERRY TWP — Mars was on the verge of seeing its 4-run lead slip away and having to play a fifth and deciding game in its Eagle County League baseball semifinal series against the Captains. The team needed someone to shut the door on the Captains’ rally. Enter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project

BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
