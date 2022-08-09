Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Westmoreland County softball standouts find 'extra' special roles in 'A League of Their Own'
Mollie Kovalcin watched the film “A League of Their Own” so many times growing up, she lost count. It was part of her childhood and still holds a special place in her film collection. You might say it is “extra” special now. “I’ve probably seen it...
cranberryeagle.com
Triathletes defend national title
ZELIENOPLE — Get Fit Families’ youth triathlon team recently completed another busy summer of travel and competition. And as usual, it was worth it. Get Fit Families — based out of Zelienople — sent 60 athletes from its youth and junior triathlon team to West Chester, Ohio, recently for the USA Triathlon Zone 3 Youth and Junior National Championships. GFF won the age group national championship last year and repeated that honor this time around.
John Fedko joins KDKA AHN High School Football Game of the Week coverage
John Fedko will host KDKA Kickoff, a one-hour pregame show that airs every week at 6pm leading up to the KDKA Allegheny Health Network Game of the Week.
Short on seniors, Peters Township looks for next wave to take over
Senior night promises to be a short affair at Peters Township. The football team has only five seniors, so coach T.J. Plack will turn to his junior and sophomore classes to fill some leading roles as the Indians seek a sixth straight trip to the WPIAL playoffs. “Depth will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon lineman strikes fear in opponents
Kade Capristo shares some similarities with Joe Greene. Born in Texas, the Mt. Lebanon senior also is big and mean. “I want people to be afraid of me,” said the 6-3, 300-pound lineman. When Capristo was playing football in kindergarten, he indeed was feared. He wore Greene’s No. 75...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...
etvnews.com
Daily Limit Increased to 16 Fish at Anderson Meadow Reservoir Due to Reservoir Being Drained
The daily fishing limit increased to 16 fish at Anderson Meadow Reservoir on Tuesday, which will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish before equipment issues cause the lake to drain. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook...
wtae.com
Busy weekend on Pittsburgh's North Shore with three big concerts and Steelers game
PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with three concerts happening in four days at PNC Park and a Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. 100,000 people expected at PNC Park: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. Billy Joel will perform at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29
Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
butlerradio.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
cranberryeagle.com
Closing Time
CRANBERRY TWP — Mars was on the verge of seeing its 4-run lead slip away and having to play a fifth and deciding game in its Eagle County League baseball semifinal series against the Captains. The team needed someone to shut the door on the Captains’ rally. Enter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project
BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Comments / 0