ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Snapchat introduces Family Centre tool to boost child safety

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qnkO_0h9v8oj000

Snapchat is introducing a new in-app tool to enable parents to get more insights on how their teenagers use Snapchat without compromising their children’s privacy.

Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them – but it will not show the content of conversations.

The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre, from which parents will also be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about.

“Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations,” Snapchat said in a blog post announcing the tool.

“To help develop Family Centre, we worked with families to understand the needs of both parents and teens, knowing that everyone’s approach to parenting and privacy is different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoYdo_0h9v8oj000

“We also consulted with experts in online safety and wellbeing to incorporate their feedback and insights. Our goal was to create a set of tools designed to reflect the dynamics of real-world relationships and foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens.”

A number of other social media platforms have introduced tools that enable parents to see more of what their children do on their sites as part of efforts to improve user safety – as scrutiny on the subject increases and a number of countries continue to work on internet safety laws.

Snapchat also confirmed that it was publishing a new range of resources to help parents and children have open conservations about online safety, and that it would continue to add more features to Family Centre over the coming months, including new content control tools for parents.

“Our goal is to help empower parents and teens in a way that still protects a teenager’s autonomy and privacy. We look forward to continuing to work closely with families and online safety experts to keep improving Family Centre over time,” Snapchat’s blog post said.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use

As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
Benzinga

LGBTQ Online Social Market Is Welcoming New Player

Social media is ever-changing, particularly for younger people, and some Chinese companies seem to be coming up with increasingly imaginative ways of offering the demographic new opportunities to connect with their peers. Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911), which is active with apps like MICO, Yumy and YoHo, will become a...
TECHNOLOGY
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Safety
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
HackerNoon

Why Should Websites Adopt Passwordless Authentication?

Over the past few years, removing passwords from the authentication process has been one of the priorities of global brands with a vast market share. And passwordless authentication is swiftly becoming one of their preferences. This post uncovers some aspects of passwordless and how it helps businesses stay ahead of their competitors and win customer trust.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
pymnts

Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
RETAIL
Inc.com

How Brands Elevate by Working With Black-Owned Media Companies

It's been 200 years since Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the U.S., went to print. Since then, brands and advertisers have been increasingly acknowledging the role of Black-owned media plays in not just reaching Black communities, but advocating for them as well. On top of that, Black consumers' collective consumption is projected to go up to $1.7 trillion in 2030. Here are the top reasons why brands should consider tapping Black-owned media companies.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results

Staff at an exam board are set to take strike action during both A-level and GCSE results periods.AQA staff were already due to strike next week but have now scheduled further dates later in the month for industrial action, Unison said.The union said the action is planned as part of a long-running dispute regarding pay and fire and rehire threats to staff.Some 180 workersâ, including staff in customer services âwho Unison said would normally take calls from schools, parents and pupils on results day, will take action from August 24 until 28.GCSE results are set to come out on August...
WORLD
GeekyGadgets

LinkedIn gets new content creation features

LinkedIn has announced that it is adding a new rnage of content creation features to its platform, which will include clickable links in images and videos. They are also launching a new range of templates to make it easier to create posts and more, you can see more information below.
INTERNET
Tech Times

Achieving Internet Freedom: Creating the Future of Connectivity with Wayru

The Internet has become the defining tool of our modern society, with some people now spending more time within this virtual landscape each day than in the real world outside it. Despite the meteoric growth of the internet in developed nations over the last three decades, roughly 2.9 billion people still do not have access to a connection.
INTERNET
nativenewsonline.net

Trauma Resilience Key to Advocacy

In the field of domestic and sexual violence, an advocate’s work bridges the gap between a victim-survivor and service providers. They help their contacts recognize abuse, assess the risk of danger and to plan for safety. They offer peer support, crisis intervention and assistance locating resources. Ultimately, the work of an advocate can be lifesaving.
ALASKA STATE
yankodesign.com

This autonomous travel pod boasts minimalistic design + organic social interactions

Lately, we’ve seen a number of mobility concepts that promote lounging and interiors advocating social interaction. The Agora-e mobility concept is yet another future-forward city commuter that lays emphasis on personal social interaction. Envisioned to bring a zero-emission autonomous means of transportation to Hong Kong and the thickly populated suburbs of Southern China, the pod will set the example for sustainable transportation in the other major metropolis as well.
TRAVEL
ZDNet

Google Classroom expands add-ons with 18 partners

Teachers who use Google Classroom as their primary ed-tech platform now have the option to integrate other digital learning resources into the Classroom experience. ZDNet spoke with Google Classroom's head of product to discover what's new — and why. Google announced this week that educators can now use nearly...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy