Eden Prairie, MN

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
Over 1,000 Drivers Stopped for Speeding During Recent Crackdown

(KNSI) — A statewide crackdown on speeding drivers led to police writing 18,000 tickets, including more than 1,000 in the St. Cloud area. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, the Minnesota State Patrol, and local law enforcement worked together to stop leadfoot drivers from July 1st to the 31st.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
South Haven Man Accused of Leading Police on Ten Mile Long High Speed Chase

(KNSI) — A South Haven man is accused of threatening tow truck employees, leading police on a high-speed chase, and drunk driving. Officials say Kurtis Scott Grossinger called the employees numerous times on August 5th and threatened to kill and assault them and their families. One victim says a green truck had recently driven through his property and damaged some of his corn crops.
SOUTH HAVEN, MN

