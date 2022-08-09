(KNSI) — A South Haven man is accused of threatening tow truck employees, leading police on a high-speed chase, and drunk driving. Officials say Kurtis Scott Grossinger called the employees numerous times on August 5th and threatened to kill and assault them and their families. One victim says a green truck had recently driven through his property and damaged some of his corn crops.

SOUTH HAVEN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO