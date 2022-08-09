Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post
A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
FBI warrant for search of Trump home may involve suspected violations of Espionage Act, former chief of DOJ national security says
The former chief of the Justice Department’s national security division said Tuesday that the FBI warrant for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., suggests prosecutors believe they have probable cause that there may have been violations of the World War I-era Espionage Act.
An ex-Twitter employee was found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia in exchange for a $20,000 watch and a $300,000 payment
Ahmad Abouammo was charged in late 2019 with handing personal Twitter information of Saudi critics to the nation's government. He was just convicted.
Intruder Who Stole Coins in Monkey Enclosure Urged to Surrender over Exposure to 'Potentially Fatal' Herpes Virus
An intruder who stole coins from a moat at a monkey enclosure in the city of Launceston in Tasmania, Australia, on Tuesday night, August 9, is being sought by local authorities. The search for the suspect is more than just a criminal matter for damaging the electric fence and stealing...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago
Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Ohio. Find it here. /. SPONSORED. Love Ice...
VIDEO: Explorers find rockets, ammo; fined $340, court date after reporting to police
YouTubers famous for their magnet fishing discoveries found more than they bargained for last month when they started pulling belts of rusted ammunition, a mortar and a bag filled with rockets out of a river near Fort Stewart, Georgia. Join our AMN Telegram channel here for no tech censorship. In...
Feds’ Bombshell Search of Trump’s Home Investigated Possible Intent to Commit ‘Injury’ to the ‘United States’ — Here’s What the Statutes Say
A search warrant unsealed around 3:45 p.m. on Friday reveals that federal authorities are investigating whether former President Donald Trump assembled documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in violation of three specific federal statutes. While the warrant (embedded below) does not accuse Trump of any crime, the document describes...
DOJ ordered to respond after requests to unseal FBI's Trump raid warrant
The Department of Justice must respond to motions to unseal the warrant behind the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, the magistrate judge who approved the unprecedented search ordered Thursday.
A man was jailed in Spain for defrauding his employer by stealing 7,000 hams worth more than $500,000 and selling them on
The unnamed man has been sentenced to just under a year in prison over the theft of the expensive meat from a curing warehouse he worked in.
Convicted terrorist who was jailed for four years for helping teenage jihadist join Islamic State is sent back to prison after failing to tell police about two cars and hiding finance accounts
A convicted Islamic terrorist who helped a teenage jihadist join Islamic State in Syria has been sent back to jail for keeping secret financial accounts from authorities. Muslim convert Kristen Brekke was 19 when he was convicted of preparation of terrorist acts and jailed for four-and-a-half years following an Old Bailey trial in 2016.
Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for AG search warrant for Unabomber's cabin: Former FBI official
Former FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism Terry Turchie said Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for a search warrant for the Unabomber's cabin on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I've never said this publicly, but I'll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and...
Legal Experts React to ‘Unprecedented Nature’ of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Search, Whether ‘an Arrest Warrant Could Be Issued,’ and More
As ex-president Donald Trump became the first former U.S. head of state in history to have their home searched by the FBI on Monday, many commentators and politicians reacted to the monumental news with caution, questions, and outright misinformation. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the...
