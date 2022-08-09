Read full article on original website
The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser visiting the JBA on Aug. 25
The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Jacksonville Bar Association member luncheon Aug. 25 at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. Managing partner of West Palm Beach-based Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, he was sworn in June 24 as the 74th president of The Florida Bar.
Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'
Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
Region ‘settling into a much more stable real estate market’
The housing market in Northeast Florida is stabilizing, according to the July 2022 Market Review report from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Houses are staying on the market longer and inventory is growing. The median price of houses, town houses and condos in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and Putnam...
Manufacturing jobs lag other industries
Jacksonville’s job market recovered to its pre-pandemic level a year ago, but the manufacturing sector is lagging behind other industries. The latest data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed nonfarm businesses in the Jacksonville metro area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties had 763,100 workers on their payrolls in June.
JinkoSolar: ‘The most automated factory in Florida’
Mike Favo peered through plexiglass into a precision laser-cutter machine Aug. 3 on the factory floor at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.’s only United States production facility. The laser slices 158mm square solar cells in half. They are paper-thin and will be strung together and combined into one of the 1 million photovoltaic modules, which are solar panels, assembled and shipped from the advanced manufacturing facility in West Jacksonville every year.
