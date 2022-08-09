Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police want to extend landfill search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue
(WXYZ) — The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill. Police say they want to extend their search for Zion until September 18. There’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night. Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious. Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified...
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Tv20detroit.com
Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren. The vehicle was found in a field tucked behind a tree that was dozens...
Tv20detroit.com
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
Tv20detroit.com
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Grosse Pointe Farms police officer throws man having medical emergency to the ground
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are not commenting about body camera videos that show one of their officers yanking a man from the driver's seat of his truck and throwing him to the ground. It happened seconds after a fellow officer told him that...
Tv20detroit.com
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I want answers," said Jordan Gains whose 10-month-old son was smothered in a home in Romulus. "I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this." Gains is frustrated that there has...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3rd suspect who fired gun shot at officer during chase
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third person who fired a gun shot at an officer during a pursuit. The incident happened Thursday evening near W. McNichols Road and Birwood Avenue. Detroit Police Department Chief James White...
Tv20detroit.com
Trash pickup delays continue in Detroit, city holding companies accountable
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Smelly trash is piling up in some Detroit neighborhoods. Earlier this week, the city acknowledged the delays and asked customers for their patience. The Department of Public Works informed residents that due to staffing issues with solid waste contractors — GFL Environmental and Waste Management — some households may have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late.
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Tv20detroit.com
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following hexavalent chromium release in Huron River
(WXYZ) — Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom issued a report Friday detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River. Until further notice, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people and pets avoid...
Tv20detroit.com
City to donate 500 refurbished computers to Detroit families that lack access to technology
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it will be refurbishing 500 former government computers to donate them to local residents in need. The city has partnered with local organizations to help bridge the digital divide. Their goal is to help low-income families gain access to much needed technology.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD launching internal investigation after woman claims she was assaulted by officers
(WXYZ) — A woman is recovering this morning after she claims she was assaulted by Detroit Police officers. The encounter happened early Sunday morning near Central and Warren on the city’s west side. Detroit Police were there to break up a block party. Ashlee Sims, the victim in...
Tv20detroit.com
Southbound I-75 closing between I-375 & M-10 The Lodge this weekend
(WXYZ) — A major stretch of highway in Downtown Detroit will be closing to drivers this weekend for bridge repairs. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 will close from I-375 to M-10 The Lodge from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15.
