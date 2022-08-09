ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
MANKATO, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Radels’ memories prompt latest donation to SCFF

What may look like just a new parking lot at the Steele County fairgrounds is actually a patch of memories. “This is where a lot of my time was spent as a kid,” said Allan Radel, of Owatonna, “and my time here was special. 4-H and the FFA were a huge part of our lives, and this is where the 4-H building and the barns were.”
STEELE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Owatonna, MN
Government
mprnews.org

Rapidan community campaigns to preserve aging dam

The Rapidan Dam Store is known far and wide for its homemade pies. The store hasn’t changed much since Jim Hruska bought it in 1972. Staff still use the same malt mixers. They only take cash, not plastic. And they only use the payphone to answer calls. The store...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO

Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
steeledodgenews.com

Marriott Hotel officially opens

“It’s a beautiful day outside, it’s a gorgeous day inside, and it’s an incredible day for this city.”. That’s how Federated Insurance chairman Jeff Fetters described Thursday’s opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Owatonna. Construction started last year on the 106-unit building, which sits at the corner of Pearl and Cedar.
OWATONNA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

DECISION 2022

In an effort to keep you, our readers, well-informed and abreast of relevant issues, today is the seventh in a series of questions we are asking all of Steele County’s candidates for state office. We want voters to know where each candidate stands on the issues in order to...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnprairieroots.com

Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River

DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
MAZEPPA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

DEPUTIES FOR A DAY

Two Hayfield brothers are getting an early jump on their dreams of becoming police officers, though their dreams may be just that. “You’re going to be my deputies for a day,” Sheriff Lon Thiele told the boys after presenting them with sticker badges and patches. “I remember the first time I got my badge an how gracious I was,” Thiele said.
HAYFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy