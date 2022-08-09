Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
KEYC
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
steeledodgenews.com
Radels’ memories prompt latest donation to SCFF
What may look like just a new parking lot at the Steele County fairgrounds is actually a patch of memories. “This is where a lot of my time was spent as a kid,” said Allan Radel, of Owatonna, “and my time here was special. 4-H and the FFA were a huge part of our lives, and this is where the 4-H building and the barns were.”
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Rapidan community campaigns to preserve aging dam
The Rapidan Dam Store is known far and wide for its homemade pies. The store hasn’t changed much since Jim Hruska bought it in 1972. Staff still use the same malt mixers. They only take cash, not plastic. And they only use the payphone to answer calls. The store...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
knuj.net
NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO
Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
KEYC
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts aren’t immune to the staffing shortages seen nationwide today. ”I don’t see it as an overreaction to call it a crisis at this point,” said Audra Nissen Boyer, community education and recreation director at Mankato Area Public Schools. Boyer says Mankato...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
steeledodgenews.com
Marriott Hotel officially opens
“It’s a beautiful day outside, it’s a gorgeous day inside, and it’s an incredible day for this city.”. That’s how Federated Insurance chairman Jeff Fetters described Thursday’s opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Owatonna. Construction started last year on the 106-unit building, which sits at the corner of Pearl and Cedar.
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
steeledodgenews.com
DECISION 2022
In an effort to keep you, our readers, well-informed and abreast of relevant issues, today is the seventh in a series of questions we are asking all of Steele County’s candidates for state office. We want voters to know where each candidate stands on the issues in order to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal. The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m. The...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
mnprairieroots.com
Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River
DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
businessnorth.com
Neither snow nor rain may stop the mail — but in parts of Minnesota, staffing shortages are delaying delivery
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, noticed it after she put her mail on hold for...
steeledodgenews.com
DEPUTIES FOR A DAY
Two Hayfield brothers are getting an early jump on their dreams of becoming police officers, though their dreams may be just that. “You’re going to be my deputies for a day,” Sheriff Lon Thiele told the boys after presenting them with sticker badges and patches. “I remember the first time I got my badge an how gracious I was,” Thiele said.
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
Comments / 0