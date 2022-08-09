ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: twelve, seventeen) (three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 19, Year: 68. (Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight) Pick 3. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska

Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice

John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
NU regents approve project to address rural workforce shortage

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023, with projected completion...
KEARNEY, NE
Peru State plans to construct 5 new buildings at a cost of $14.6 million

OMAHA — Big things are coming to Peru State College by the fall of 2024. The college has announced plans to construct five buildings, including two air-supported domes, that will total more than 104,000 square feet. Two buildings will be built north of the college’s Oak Bowl football stadium....
OMAHA, NE
Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder

A judge has granted a mistrial in Deontae Rush's murder trial for the killing of a Lincoln man during a drug robbery last year. Prosecutors on Friday morning filed a motion for mistrial over COVID-19 delays that meant the jurors would have been outside of the courtroom and unsequestered for at least six days.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln wins $23 million federal grant to build new bus transfer station

Federal officials awarded Lincoln a $23.6 million grant for a new bus transfer station — a long-awaited and substantial boost to StarTran’s efforts to provide riders and drivers a modern transportation hub. “This is a truly historic day for our community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday in...
LINCOLN, NE
Man whose body was found in northern Douglas County is identified

OMAHA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday in what officials say was a homicide. Lamar A. Nedd, 46, who the Sheriff's Office said was known as "Freddy Dead," was found dead near 75th Street and Rainwood Road around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

