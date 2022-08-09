Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel Maven
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center
The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
Antrim County Fair
Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
Traverse City’s Hagerty Completes Acquisition of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8M
Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider based in Traverse City, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Broad Arrow Group for $64.8 million. Broad Arrow Group specializes in the transactional segments of the collector car market. Earlier this year, Hagerty...
Northport Farmers Market
Held every Fri. through Sept. 9 across from the marina at 105 S. Bay St., Northport.
Leland Farmers Market
Held every Thurs. through Sept. 8 in the Bluebird parking lot at 102 River St., Leland.
Cadillac Businesses Closing, Scaling Back with Common Factor Staffing Shortages
One business closing permanently, one business closing indefinitely in Cadillac. Within one week, Hermann’s Café announced they would be closing for the season, Raven Social said they would be suspending their lunch hours and adding to their dinner hours and Long Road Distillery is closing their Cadillac location permanently.
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
Trail Expansion Planned At GT Commons Natural Area, Hickory Hills
More public recreational trails could soon be coming – including for mountain bikers – to the Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area and Hickory Hills as Garfield Township and the City of Traverse City go through separate but similar planning processes to identify new amenities and future improvements at both parks.
Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market
Held in Parking Lot B on the southwest corner of Cass St. & Grandview Parkway, downtown TC.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC
The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
Renewable Energy 101
Learn the who, what, & how of renewable energy by attending this presentation & Q&A session by Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy.
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
August Clothing Sales in Leland
Hunt for great bargains as you wander through Leland's shops.
FLAGS
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
2022 Leelanau Home Tour
Sponsored by the Leland Women's Civic Club. Includes six unique homes in & around the Leland area. Tickets available from members as well as shops around Leland. 231-256-9082.
Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend Aug. 11-14
From a Pirate Festival in Boyne City to outdoor yoga at a winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan Events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web...
Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan
Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
