Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center

The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Antrim County Fair

Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland Farmers Market

Held every Thurs. through Sept. 8 in the Bluebird parking lot at 102 River St., Leland.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Trail Expansion Planned At GT Commons Natural Area, Hickory Hills

More public recreational trails could soon be coming – including for mountain bikers – to the Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area and Hickory Hills as Garfield Township and the City of Traverse City go through separate but similar planning processes to identify new amenities and future improvements at both parks.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC

The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Renewable Energy 101

Learn the who, what, & how of renewable energy by attending this presentation & Q&A session by Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

2022 Leelanau Home Tour

Sponsored by the Leland Women's Civic Club. Includes six unique homes in & around the Leland area. Tickets available from members as well as shops around Leland. 231-256-9082.
LELAND, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend Aug. 11-14

From a Pirate Festival in Boyne City to outdoor yoga at a winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan Events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web...
BOYNE CITY, MI
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Cars 108

Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan

This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.

