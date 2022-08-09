When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO