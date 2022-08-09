ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
AL.com

Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant

When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
GULF SHORES, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County

The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue facing tough competition when it comes to retention

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — These days, a lot is expected of the modern-day fire fighter recruit. “So the lowest qualification we can have on Mobile Fire Rescue is, we want everyone to be an EMT Basic through national registry,” says Tony McCarron, Public Safety Recruiting Director for Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

