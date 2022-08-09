Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
WALA-TV FOX10
Take a look at proposed six-story office building planned for Mobile Civic Center property
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City staffers have weighed in favorably on a plan to construct a six-story office building that would consolidate area employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Mobile Civic Center property. The building is slated for the southern part of the property, where Canal...
utv44.com
Congestion management project completed in downtown Mobile on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile said it partnered with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the "Smart City Project" to help with congestion along Government Street in downtown Mobile. The project was completed in May, according to the city. Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant
When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Stonebridge Elementary School students and parents kick off the school year at their new school
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -The first day of school in Baldwin County is always exciting. “I’m ready to see my friends and meet my teacher,” said a student. But today’s a little extra special at the brand new Stonebridge Elementary School. “l think it’s special to the...
navarrenewspaper.com
Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores airport using grants to recruit airlines, prepare for commercial service
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A tourism game changer for the Alabama Gulf Coast is one step closer to taking flight as the Gulf Shores International Airport makes another move toward commercial air service. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are known primarily as drive-in destinations, but a commercial air...
Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue facing tough competition when it comes to retention
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — These days, a lot is expected of the modern-day fire fighter recruit. “So the lowest qualification we can have on Mobile Fire Rescue is, we want everyone to be an EMT Basic through national registry,” says Tony McCarron, Public Safety Recruiting Director for Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile Police Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
utv44.com
Mobile Police welcome 19 new officers as 19 officers resigned or retired since April
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 69th Mobile Police Academy graduated Friday afternoon. The Mobile Police Department is welcoming 19 officers to it's fleet. However, since April, there's been 19 officers who have left the MPD, so it's net gain is technically zero. The MPD has three academies a year...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
utv44.com
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
Comments / 0