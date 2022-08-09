Read full article on original website
With college choice looming, Coleman stays focused on high school senior season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman plans to announce his college commitment on October 15th. He’s choosing between Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss. Coleman’s recruitment has been followed closely, as the Lincoln East star holds dozens of Division-I scholarship offers. The 4-star wide receiver says...
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout. The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator...
LSE seeks improvement in 2022
Chubba Purdy is competing for Nebraska's starting quarterback job during fall camp. Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10/11 NOW at Ten. New LNE Football...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the last weekend for many students and staff before the start of a new school year. If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. James Arthur Vineyards Presents...
NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027. His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024. Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a...
Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain. Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln...
Hotter and more humid Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and that will mean more hot weather for the next several days. Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Forecast: You’re getting warmer...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and mainly dry conditions are expected to continue all the way through the upcoming weekend... In our game of “meteorological” hide-and-seek...we’ve been frantically looking for some rain and some cooler temperatures over the past several weeks...and we may have finally found some. In the short-term...hot and dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend...but by early NEXT week, we expect at least shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” beginning with late Sunday night and continuing off-and-on into next Wednesday. Now...no one is suggesting that widespread “drought-busting” rains are on the horizon...but the upcoming period does appear to be our best chance for rain in weeks...and ANY moisture would be beneficial. The hoped-for rain chances will also include noticeably cooler air for much of next week...with highs cooling back into the mid 70s-to-mid 80s across the region.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to get new president and CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced a new leader Thursday. Dr. Luis Padilla has been tapped to succeed Dennis Pate when he retires later this year. Padilla comes from the St. Louis Zoo where he is currently the Vice President of Animal Collections. In a...
Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
Friday Forecast: A hot start to the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday kicks off the weekend with hot, breezy and overall dry conditions. The heat will continue throughout the weekend, but humidity will start to creep back into the area on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday and will knock temperatures back into the 80s for the start of next week.
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday... Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.
Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
LPS construction continues as school year approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In five days, most Lincoln Public Schools students will be going back to class. For some, there may be construction work happening at their school and for others, they’re getting two more weeks of summer while important work finishes up. LPS said construction this close...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project beginning Monday, Aug. 15. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2.
Pima County launches “Clear My Warrant” program
Chubba Purdy is competing for Nebraska's starting quarterback job during fall camp. Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. Updated: 3 hours ago. 10/11 NOW at Ten. New transportation center...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
Watch out for these Back-to-School scams
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As parents and students stock up on school supplies for the upcoming school year, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are after those buying laptops and tablets instead of pencils and notebooks. “The margins are so tight on pencils that you’re not making away with a...
