Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Yardbarker
A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This
What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media. Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Franchise Awards: Karl Malone Is The Real Jazz GOAT
When the Jazz broke into the NBA, the team was one of the least successful teams in the league. The team began in New Orleans but left for Salt Lake City in 1979. It took 10 years for the team to make the playoffs for the first time. Around that time, the Jazz was led by one of the greatest duos ever in league history. From the late 80s to 2003, one player made the Jazz a consistent playoff contender, while the team was just a handful of games from winning a championship in 1997 and 1998.
FOX Sports
LeBron James, Darvin Ham, Lakers on same page?
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back from an abysmal 2021-22 NBA season. It was a season that saw Anthony Davis appear in just 40 games due to a foot injury, Russell Westbrook struggle to lift the team's offense and the Lakers miss the Western Conference playoffs after going just 33-49.
Aces’ Dearica Hamby out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby is expected to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering a right knee bone contusion in
Magic Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Some people live by a strict set of rules. They won’t yield to circumstances – no matter what, they consult the book first. Other people say that rules are made to be broken. They won’t have their actions predetermined no matter what they’re supposed to do. The same concept applies to NBA teams.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
NBA・
Tracy McGrady takes a ruthless shot at Rudy Gobert for lack of post moves
Longtime NBA vet Tracy McGrady knows a thing or two about improving his game. The former Raptors, Magic, and Rockets
23 Days To Kansas Football: ESPN Out on Big Ten Media Rights
The reported amount that ESPN balked at to televise a slice of the Big Ten schedule could be a hint of how much the media rights landscape is about to change.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Donovan Mitchell's Funny Reactions To Donovan Mitchell Dropping 67 Points In Pro-Am League: "Couldn’t Even Get 70 SMFH Must’ve Been The Altitude"
Kyle Kuzma has joined the trend of the 2022 NBA offseason, making an appearance at a Utah Pro-Am league, called Powder League, going off on the competition. The Washington Wizards forward, like the rest of us, has seen what LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and more players have done this summer, and he wanted to leave his mark too.
