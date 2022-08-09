Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them. Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to […]
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
Sports Desk: Micky Reeves leaves lasting impact
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian football team has something to play for in 2022. The Warriors head coach, Micky Reeves, collapsed during halftime of the state championship last season and later died in a hospital. The impact that he left on the program is one that is not lost on the community. “I think […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Santa Fe park murder
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder at a Santa Fe park. It happened early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park near St. Francis and I-25. That’s where 60-year-old Samuel Cordero was found shot to death. The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying […]
New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
City councilor to propose shifting funding from sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is proposing taking funding away from city-sanctioned homeless encampments and putting it to other homeless support services in town. Lewis plans to introduce his proposal at Monday’s meeting. That is when the council is set to discuss Councilor Brook Bassan’s proposals. One proposal would put a moratorium on […]
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faulty fire hydrants in Truth or Consequences causes family to lose home
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, Larry Barker uncovered a serious public safety issue that’s been going on in New Mexico for years. Firefighters show up to battle a fire only to realize there’s no water coming from the hydrate. For one family in Truth or Consequences that exact scenario and they […]
Friday Night Football: Preseason Preview
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday Night Football is back as high schools across New Mexico count down the days until the 2022 season. Van Tate and Jared Chester are in studio to give a look at every classification in this year’s preseason show. Shakeup in class 6A The top classification has run through Cleveland high school […]
Educational assistants in short supply for Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of open positions within Albuquerque Public Schools is long. They need everything from bus drivers, nurses, secretaries, and educational assistants. APS is currently down about 200 Educational Assistants. Fewer E.A.’s mean teachers who are already stretched thin, are even more overwhelmed. Kathy Chavez, the President of Albuquerque Federation of Classified Professionals […]
VIDEO: Vehicle barrels into Albuquerque home, suspects take off
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A peaceful Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after a vehicle barreled into a home and the suspects took off. The whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding down Port Road NW near Central and Unser. The vehicle plows into the yard, hitting the home. From […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Baby gorilla delivered at Albuquerque zoo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed. After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows […]
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
Santa Fe National Forest begins firewood permit sales
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las […]
The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
Comments / 0