First 2,500 Fans Will Score an Exclusive Penny Taylor Bobblehead. The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury, who for 26 seasons have provided representation and visibility for women of all backgrounds, will celebrate their annual Inspiring Women Night brought to you by CarMax this Friday, August 12, when they take on the Dallas Wings at Footprint Center at 7 p.m.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO