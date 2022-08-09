Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
FOX Carolina
City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
FOX Carolina
Train derails in Greenville County
Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum
Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
FOX Carolina
Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Tryon say Oak Street is closed due to a sewer line repair happening on the street. According to officials, Oak Street is closed from the White Oak Manor entrance down to E. Howard Street. They say traffic barricades are in place just past...
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
FOX Carolina
Jamboree canceled after multiple fights at Greenwood High
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement on scene responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. The spokesperson says multiple...
FOX Carolina
Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale returns
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention book lovers! The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is back with its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale. The sale will run Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive. Organizers say the...
FOX Carolina
Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For more than a year now, a group of researchers from Wofford College have been looking at how abandoned and decaying homes can affect our quality of life. The focus has been on the Una, Saxon and Arcadia neighborhoods in Spartanburg. Thursday night, they filled...
FOX Carolina
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
SPPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County. On Thursday, environmental enforcement officers got a call about a black and tan puppy, approximately six to seven weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road. Officials said...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after someone was stabbed in the downtown area of Greenville Wednesday morning. Police said at 10:36 a.m. they received a call about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 South Academy Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a stab wound to the chest.
FOX Carolina
‘I screamed”: Upstate woman scratches off top prize in lottery
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When an Upstate woman from Pelzer won $200,000 playing the lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I screamed,” she said. The Lottery said the woman was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on...
FOX Carolina
How’s apple season going this year?
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Apple season is set for Labor Day weekend, but apple-picking season kicked off in Hendersonville a few weeks ago. Henderson County leads the state in apple production. And it continues to rank in the top 10 producers in the nation. Agriculture experts were predicting the...
FOX Carolina
New year, new guidelines. Educators prepare for back to school, as DHEC releases COVID guidance
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just the weekend away from the start of school for the majority of our upstate districts. Teachers and staff in Greenville and Spartanburg counties were in the classroom this week, getting ready for Monday. This is COVID year 3 for schools. In many...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
FOX Carolina
Thieves steal 7 motorcycles from western NC motocross park
UNION MILLS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven motorcycles were stolen from a motocross park last week. Deputies were called to 221 MX Park on U.S. Highway 221 North in the early morning on Aug. 6. Witnesses say they saw two men trying to steal an eighth motorcycle before running from the area.
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster Highschool National Championship set for Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The nation’s best teenage anglers have traveled to Lake Hartwell to compete in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster Highschool National Championship. Featuring eight members of the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and 23 All-State anglers, a field...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
