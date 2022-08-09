ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire

A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
CHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Wawarsing, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
City
Ellenville, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Ellenville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
Dutchess County, NY
Cars
Ulster County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous

I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
DOVER, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway

I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe

PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Traffic Accident#The Daily Freeman
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy