Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.
Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire
A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Alert Center: School bus involved in crash with BMW in Dutchess County
The accident happened Friday in the town of Wappinger on Route 9 between Old Hopewell Road and Myders Corners Road.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous
I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street
Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway
I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe
PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Conservation plans inked in Columbia, Putnam counties
Two conservation plans were completed on Thursday, identifying important connections in nature that support wildlife and people.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release identity of man who drown in Bear Mountain State Park creek
TOWN OF HIGHLANDS – State Police said Thursday that the man who was found dead in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands had slipped and fell into Popolopen Creek and drowned. Troopers said the victim, Omar Benitez, 23, of White Plains, was hiking with two friends...
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
